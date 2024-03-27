×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 05:42 IST

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch report, predicted XIs, toss update & more

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI: Take a look at the Dream11 Predictions of the IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya | Image:IPL
  • 3 min read
Since its start, IPL 2024 has been nothing short of thrilling, with thrilling matches and standout performances keeping spectators on the edge of their seats. As the tournament progresses, all eyes are focused on the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, two clubs that are desperate to win after losing their respective first games by the narrowest of margins. The devastating result Hyderabad suffered in their opening match against Kolkata was evidence of the unpredictability of T20 cricket. Mumbai's wild trip against Gujarat, meanwhile, featured flashes of brilliance interspersed with squandered chances. Fans were on the edge of their seats as they faltered in the closing minutes despite holding a dominant position for the majority of the game. Mumbai's hopes are bolstered by Hardik Pandya's championship-winning record and experience, despite criticism of his leadership. Fans are ready for another incredible chapter in the Indian T20 League saga as players take centre stage and excitement mounts.

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, & more details

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice Captain: Jasprit Bumrah 

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, T Natarajan

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Toss Update

The IPL 2024, SRH vs MI match toss will take place on Friday, March 22nd, at 07:00 PM.

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Weather Report

The SRH vs. MI IPL 2024 match on Thursday is expected to have sweltering midday weather. According to Accuweather, the daytime high will be about 40 degrees with "mostly sunny and very warm weather." In the evening, the temperature will decrease to about 28 degrees with clear skies. There will be approximately 40% humidity, and dew is anticipated to be present. The competition is not in danger of rain. 

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Pitch Update

 The track at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium is well known for being spin-friendly. Spinners increasingly make their presence known as the game goes on, but hitters usually have the upper hand in the early parts of the match. At this location, a high-scoring match is generally expected, with the victorious team most likely choosing to bat first. Furthermore, the pitch can provide quick bowlers with accurate delivery assistance. 

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Dewald Brevis

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Full Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marco Jansen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Akash Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Luke Wood, Luke Wood, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma

Published March 27th, 2024 at 05:42 IST

