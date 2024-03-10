Advertisement

With the excitement building up for IPL 2024, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the action-packed tournament set to commence on March 22. The upcoming edition promises to deliver thrilling encounters as all ten teams gear up to battle it out for cricketing glory. As teams finalize their strategies and squad compositions, fans are eager to see the strongest probable playing XIs, comprising impact players who are expected to leave their mark on the tournament.

Let's delve into the anticipated lineups of each IPL team as they prepare to showcase their talent and compete fiercely for the coveted title at the world's biggest T20 competition.

Strongest playing XIs of all IPL teams

CSK's Playing XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mathisha Pathirana.

DC's Playing XII: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk if Pant is not ready), Harry Brook, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

GT's Playing XII: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore/Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.

KKR's Playing XII: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma.

LSG's Playing XII: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Mavi, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

MI's Playing XII: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff

PBKS' Playing XII: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RR's Playing XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB's Playing XII: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cam Green, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

SRH's Playing XII: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions as they lift their record-tying fifth title in IPL 2023. CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad. This year, CSK will kickoff the season with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

