Updated March 10th, 2024 at 17:58 IST
IPL 2024: Strongest probable playing XIs of IPL teams, including impact players
Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions as they lift their record-tying fifth title in IPL 2023. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the final.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
With the excitement building up for IPL 2024, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the action-packed tournament set to commence on March 22. The upcoming edition promises to deliver thrilling encounters as all ten teams gear up to battle it out for cricketing glory. As teams finalize their strategies and squad compositions, fans are eager to see the strongest probable playing XIs, comprising impact players who are expected to leave their mark on the tournament.
Let's delve into the anticipated lineups of each IPL team as they prepare to showcase their talent and compete fiercely for the coveted title at the world's biggest T20 competition.
Advertisement
Also Read: India jump to No.1 in Test rankings, now reign supreme in all three formats
Strongest playing XIs of all IPL teams
CSK's Playing XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mathisha Pathirana.
DC's Playing XII: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk if Pant is not ready), Harry Brook, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.
Advertisement
GT's Playing XII: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore/Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma.
KKR's Playing XII: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma.
Advertisement
LSG's Playing XII: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Mavi, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.
MI's Playing XII: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff
Advertisement
PBKS' Playing XII: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
RR's Playing XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Advertisement
RCB's Playing XII: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cam Green, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
SRH's Playing XII: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan
Advertisement
Also Read: Rahul Dravid disagrees with Jay Shah and BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test players
Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions as they lift their record-tying fifth title in IPL 2023. CSK defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad. This year, CSK will kickoff the season with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.
Advertisement
Published March 10th, 2024 at 17:58 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
IPL 2024: Strongest probable playing XIs of IPL teamsSports 20 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Sheer Blue SareeWeb Stories28 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.