Updated March 21st, 2024 at 23:03 IST

MASSIVE! IPL 2024 to have sign language feed for differently abled

In consultation with specialists on-boarded by ISH, the feed will provide ball-by-ball updates using the Indian sign language, as well as regular verbal score updates.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IPL 2024 New Rules
IPL 2024 | Image:@IPL/X
The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will have a sign language feed and descriptive commentary for the deaf, hard-of-hearing and visually-impaired fans.

The official broadcaster of the T20 league, Star Sports, said in a release on Thursday that it will work with India Signing Hands (ISH News) to curate customised commentary.

In consultation with specialists on-boarded by ISH, the feed will provide ball-by-ball updates using the Indian sign language, as well as regular verbal score updates.

“What makes it even more special is its ability to engage with visually impaired fans with commentators describing every moment of the game along with regular verbal score updates,” said the broadcaster.

The 17th edition of the T20 tournament gets underway in Chennai on Friday with the five-time winners and defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 23:03 IST

