The Indian Premier League is seen as a premier cricket league in the world with a host of cricket superstars and innovations coming to India during the duration of IPL. After the introduction of the impact player rule in IPL 2023, this year will see yet another new innovation being introduced. In IPL 2024, a Smart Replay System will be introduced in the upcoming season to bolster speed and accuracy in decision making.

What is the Smart Replay System in IPL 2024?

In the Smart Replay System, The TV umpire will get inputs directly from two operators of the Hawk-Eye system who will sit in the same room as him and help with images captured from eight hi-speed cameras placed across the ground, a report in ESPNCricinfo stated.

Under the new system, the role of the TV broadcast director becomes redundant who serves as a ‘conduit’ between the umpire and the Hawk-Eye operators.

The new system will enable the TV umpire to analyse more visuals than before including split-screen images, and will also broadcast live his interactions with the Hawk-Eye operators so that the viewers have clear understanding of the thought process.

The system will be able to help the umpire with more and clear visuals from different angles when it comes to judging catches near boundary ropes, caught behind, leg-before, stumping or even those catches which are taken inches off the turf.

The BCCI has recently conducted a two-day workshop here for select umpires as about 15 of them, comprising both Indian and overseas umpires, would work with the Smart Replay System in this IPL.

A similar referral system was trialled by the England and Wales Cricket Board in The Hundred competition.