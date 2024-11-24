IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Chennai Super Kings Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL

CSK IPL 2025 auction | Image: Republic World

IPL Retentions 2024: Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are synonymous with each other, just like Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It is safe to say that the mighty CSK are going through a transition phase. Before the start of IPL 2024, their main man, MS Dhoni stepped down as their skipper and passed on the leadership duties to young India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad.