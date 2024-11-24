Published 10:09 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Delhi Capitals Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – Indian Pr
Delhi Capitals (DC) have followed a calculated approach ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction by retaining their core players. DC Squad IPL 2025: Full List of Delhi Capitals Players for the 2025 Indian Premier League.
IPL Retentions 2024: Delhi Capitals, alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is a franchise that has been around from the first season, but hasn't won an IPL title. Just like Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals' campaign saw some brave and individual performances in IPL 2024, but they completely misfired as an unit. Delhi finished sixth on the IPL Points table in 2024 with 7 wins and as many losses in their group stage. The Delhi Capitals got things completely wrong as they heavily relied on David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Mitchell Marsh to do the bulk of scoring. Pant anyways was making a comeback to competitive cricket after his horrific accident in December 2022. Much to everybody's surprise, Delhi played 11 different top-order in 14 games. They also used five different opening pairs which was one of the main reasons of their downfall. Delhi might've learnt their lesson from their IPL 2024 debacle and will look to make some smart buys at the auction table.
