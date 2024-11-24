IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Gujarat Titans Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction | Image: Republic World

IPL Retentions 2024: Gujarat Titans, the defending champions of 2023 had a pretty dismal outing in 2024. The franchise never looked like the juggernaut that they were aspiring to become after Hardik Pandya left. Pandya's departure led to Mumbai's downfall in 2024, but it did not do any good to the Titans either. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, Gujarat Played two consecutive IPL Finals (2022 and 2023), but they had a pretty dismal season in IPL 2024