Published 09:52 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Gujarat Titans Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
GT IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest GT IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Gujarat Titans.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
IPL Retentions 2024: Gujarat Titans, the defending champions of 2023 had a pretty dismal outing in 2024. The franchise never looked like the juggernaut that they were aspiring to become after Hardik Pandya left. Pandya's departure led to Mumbai's downfall in 2024, but it did not do any good to the Titans either. Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, Gujarat Played two consecutive IPL Finals (2022 and 2023), but they had a pretty dismal season in IPL 2024
Advertisement
09:52 IST, November 25th 2024
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: Jos The Boss Goes to GT
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Former Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman and English white-ball skipper Jos Buttler was picked up by the Gujarat Titans.
08:52 IST, November 25th 2024
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: One Of The Busiest Teams On The Table
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: The Titans were very active on the auction table and they made some great additions to their squad
Advertisement
08:51 IST, November 25th 2024
Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Auction Live: Welcome to the blog!
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2025 auction and the Gujarat Titans team here at republicworld.com
08:21 IST, November 25th 2024