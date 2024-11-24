Published 09:48 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Mumbai Indians Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
MI IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest MI IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Mumbai Indians.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
IPL Retentions 2024: Mumbai Indians, alongside Chennai Super Kings are the most successful IPL franchise. Both MI and CSK have five IPL trophies each and just need one successful campaign to be called the team with most Indian Premier League title. Mumbai had a horror IPL 2024, a season that they'll like to forget. Mumbai Indians had to bear the backlash of the fans after they replaced Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the skipper of their side.
Advertisement
09:48 IST, November 25th 2024
Mumbai Indians At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: MI Part Ways With Ishan Kishan
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians and Ishan Kishan have gone separate ways. The wicketkeeper-batsman was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad
08:48 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Touch and Go For Mumbai
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians made some great purchases at the auction table that supports their core pretty well
Advertisement
22:46 IST, November 24th 2024
Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Auction Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2025 auction and the Mumbai Indians team here at republicworld.com
08:24 IST, November 25th 2024