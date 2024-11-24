Published 09:44 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are preparing for IPL 2025 by retaining their key players. PBKS Squad IPL 2025: Full List of Punjab Kings Players for the 2025 Indian Premier League.
Captaincy is once again going to be a key question mark linked with Punjab after the retirement of Shikhar Dhawan. In Dhawan's absence, Sam Curran led the Kings last season but entering mega Auction in IPL 2025, the Kings will be searching for a long term leader. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant , Steve Smith have all been linked with the Punjab Kings leadership role.
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Back To Where He Belongs
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh has been retained by PBKS for the IPL 2025 season
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A Great Side In The Making
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings had the biggest purse before entering the IPL Auction and they have made the best use of it on Day 1
Punjab Kings At IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: PBKS Aims to Leverage the Panel's Wit on Day 2
Punjab Kings will look to make the most of the mega auction on Day 2, as the panel's wit could be crucial for the team in the upcoming competition.
