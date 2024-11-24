IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: PBKS Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys, Sold & Unsold Players | Image: Republic

Captaincy is once again going to be a key question mark linked with Punjab after the retirement of Shikhar Dhawan. In Dhawan's absence, Sam Curran led the Kings last season but entering mega Auction in IPL 2025, the Kings will be searching for a long term leader. The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant , Steve Smith have all been linked with the Punjab Kings leadership role.