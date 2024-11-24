IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL

Published 10:08 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rajasthan Royals Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys
RR IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest RR IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Rajasthan Royals.
IPL Retentions 2024: The inaugural champions of the coveted IPL crown, Rajasthan Royals are still longing for their second IPL title. It has been sixteen years since Rajasthan replicated their heroics of the 2008 season. The Royals looked like an invincible side in the 2024 season under their regular skipper Sanju Samson, but they lost four consecutive games towards the tournament’s business end, which dented their hopes of claiming a berth in Qualifier 1. They locked horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator who had the momentum on their side and had won six consecutive games to qualify. Rajasthan absolutely outplayed Bengaluru and eliminated them from the tournament, but soon they met Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 and were outplayed. The Royals are a settled unit as compared to many and their season will largely depend upon how they go about things at the auction table.
10:08 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Archer Reunites With The Royals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajastha Royals picked up Jofra Archer for INR 12.50 Crore
09:39 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Bid Goodbye To Buttler And Yuzi
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: With Yuzvendra Chahal going to Punjab and Jos Buttler being signed by Gujarat, the journey of these two RR icons comes to a close with the franchise.
09:20 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Rahul Dravid And Sourav Ganguly's Reunion
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals have shared a heart-warming video on their social media account which showcases Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly meeting each other during Day 1 of IPL Mega Auction.
08:33 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: A Crucial Day For The Royals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan did have a very hush hush day at the auction table, but they might eye few crucial additions to their squad on the second day of the mega auction
08:26 IST, November 25th 2024
Rajasthan Royals At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RR Intend Royal Dominance!
08:26 IST, November 25th 2024