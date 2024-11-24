Published 09:58 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys – IPL
SRH IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates: Get the latest SRH IPL 2025 Mega Auction updates, including retained players, probable buys, and top purchases from Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL Retentions 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad, under ODI World Cup winning skipper Pat Cummins looked like a different outfit altogether. SRH played some aggressive brand of cricket which was rare in IPL cricket. The bulk of their scoring was done by their top order batsmen Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. It was SRH's brute and powerful batting display that outplayed the opposition on many occasions.
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Ishan Kishan Moves To SRH
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan has moved out of Mumbai Indians and now he joins the runners up of 2024 IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: SRH to hunt for bowlers
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting looks very solid, they jut need to look for good bowlers
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Auction Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates related to the IPL 2025 auction and the Sunrisers Hyderabad team here at republicworld.com
