IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad & Probable Eleven For The Next Season

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: It is safe to say that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru outfit has one of the most passionate fans backing them. Unlike Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, RCB do not have IPL trophies in their cabinet, but they've always enjoyed the backing of their fans. So far, in the history of the IPL, RCB have played three IPL finals (2009, 2011 and 2016).

The Bengaluru-based franchise came agonisingly close to winning the IPL in 2016, but they were outdone by David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad who edged past them for the IPL Trophy. RCB had their fair share of struggles in the 2024 season but they ended up winning six consecutive games to qualify for the playoffs. This has been touted as one of their greatest comebacks in the history of the tournament. Ahead of the 2025 season of the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru outfit will look to rope in a few more matchwinners who can end their drought and help them to win the trophy for the first time.

List Of Players Retained By RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Full Squad

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Lungisani Ngidi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Probable Playing XI

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Will Virat Kohli Return As The Captain?