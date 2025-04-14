IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma ignores fans as he walks out of Mumbai airport with daughter Samaira

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, the former Mumbai Indians captain, was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family but chose to keep a low profile.

In a video that's now doing the rounds on social media, Rohit appeared to ignore excited fans trying to interact with him as he walked out of the terminal.

His daughter, Samaira, was by his side, while his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, held their baby boy Ahaan in her arms.

Watch Rohit Sharma Snubs Fan

The airport moment comes amid a difficult season for Rohit Sharma. After stepping down from T20 internationals following India's T20 World Cup win, the star opener has struggled in IPL 2025. With Mumbai Indians sitting at the ninth spot on the table, having lost four of their first five matches, Sharma’s form remains a major concern for the franchise.

Michael Clarke Backs the Hitman

Despite the dip in performance, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke threw his weight behind Rohit. “He'll get momentum, and then you’ll see the best of Rohit Sharma,” Clarke said. “We all have high expectations of the great players because they've been so successful over a long period of time. I think Rohit’s an absolute superstar. It's just a matter of time before he makes a hundred.”