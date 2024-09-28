Published 22:47 IST, September 28th 2024
IPL Governing Council Decides To Retain The Hotly Debated Impact Player Rule For IPL 2025 Season
The IPL Governing Council which was convened here on Saturday decided to continue with the hotly-debated Impact Player rule for the IPL 2025 season. The Impact Sub was introduced during the IPL 2023 and since then the rule has vertically divided the opinion.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:47 IST, September 28th 2024