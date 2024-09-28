Published 22:47 IST, September 28th 2024

IPL Governing Council Decides To Retain The Hotly Debated Impact Player Rule For IPL 2025 Season

The IPL Governing Council which was convened here on Saturday decided to continue with the hotly-debated Impact Player rule for the IPL 2025 season. The Impact Sub was introduced during the IPL 2023 and since then the rule has vertically divided the opinion.