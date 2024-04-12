Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:13 IST
IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Highlights: MI thump RCB by 7 wickets
In Match 25 of the IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Catch the live updates from the MI vs RCB match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
- Sports
- 3 min read
11: 13 IST, April 11th 2024
MI chased the total in just 16 overs. MI won the match by 7 wickets.
10: 56 IST, April 11th 2024
Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are punishing the RCB blowers. MI-165/2 AFTER 12.4 OVERS.
10: 17 IST, April 11th 2024
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have given MI a rollicking start. MI-71/0 after 5.5 overs.
9: 52 IST, April 11th 2024
Mumbai Indians' chase has begun. MI-2/0 after 1 over.
9: 51 IST, April 11th 2024
Inspired by Dinesh Karthik's late exploits, RCB finished at 196/8 after 20 overs.
9: 22 IST, April 11th 2024
Jasprit Bumrah gets a 5-fer. RCB-171/8 AFTER 18.5 OVERS.
9: 10 IST, April 11th 2024
RCB lose momentum after Jasprit Bumrah's sublime show. RCB-154/6 AFTER 17 OVERS.
8: 38 IST, April 11th 2024
Glenn Maxwell's nightmare continues. He goes on a duck. RCB-108/4 after 12.4 overs.
8: 32 IST, April 11th 2024
Rajat Patidar goes after scoring a well compiled 50. Coaetzee gets his wicket. RCB 105/3 after 11.4 overs.
8: 20 IST, April 11th 2024
RCB have recovered from the early blows. Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar have formed a needful partnership. RCB-89/2 AFTER 10 OVERS.
7: 48 IST, April 11th 2024
Will Jacks could not make much impact on his debut. He departs after scoring 8 runs. Madhwal gets the wicket. RCB-27/2 after 3.5 overs.
7: 43 IST, April 11th 2024
Jasprit Bumrah gets the wicket of Virat Kohli. Kohli departs after scoring 3 runs. RCB-18/1 after 3 overs.
7: 37 IST, April 11th 2024
Faf du Plessis hits the first maximum of the night. RCB-14/0 after 2 overs.
7: 31 IST, April 11th 2024
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are in the middle, Nabi has the ball. Stay at the space for live score updates.
7: 02 IST, April 11th 2024
IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Score & Updates: The news is in as the coin toss has fallen in favour of Hardik Pandya and the Mumbai Indians skipper has asked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bat first.
6: 54 IST, April 11th 2024
IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Score & Updates: The Toss for match 25 of IPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is inching closer.
6: 08 IST, April 11th 2024
IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Virat Kohli is leading the orange cap race and has had a splendid start to the season. Despite his best efforts RCB are struggling in ninth spot. Fans will be hoping that stars like Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green start firing to help ease pressure on Virat Kohli.
5: 41 IST, April 11th 2024
IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Here's how both the teams are expected to lineup for the massive clash.
Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj.
5: 42 IST, April 11th 2024
IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Score & Updates: After dismantling Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and skipper Hardik Pandya will look to build on their first win of the season and maintain their winning momentum.
5: 42 IST, April 11th 2024
IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru come into the game having lost four out of their first matches in IPL 2024. Virat Kohli and company will be seeking to get their season back on track with a win over Mumbai Indians.
5: 42 IST, April 11th 2024
IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from Wankhede Stadium in match 25 of IPL 2024.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:44 IST
