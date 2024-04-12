Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

IPL 2024, MI vs RCB Highlights: MI thump RCB by 7 wickets

In Match 25 of the IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Catch the live updates from the MI vs RCB match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.