Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live Score & Updates: Can Pat Cummins outsmart MS Dhoni?

In Match 18 of the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins's Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings. Catch the live updates from the SRH vs CSK match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.