Published 10:05 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Day 2 LIVE: Full List of Players, Teams, & Latest Updates on Top Bids
IPL Mega Auction 2025 live updates Full List of Players, Teams, Live Updates & Who Will Be the Most Expensive Player Bought? Discover which players were sold for the highest prices and more.
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Get live updates on the Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction. Find out which players commanded the highest bids, identify unsold players, and view the complete list of acquisitions by teams. As the Day 2 of the event is underway, franchises intend to go all in for top stars.
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Mohammed Siraj Signed By Gujarat Titans
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: RCB and Mohammed Siraj's love affair comes to a close. The India speedster moves to the Gujarat Titans
10:04 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: KL Rahul Picked by Delhi Capitals
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals procured the services of KL Rahul for INR 14 Crore
09:46 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Punjab Kings Break The Bank For Shreyas Iyer
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings went all out for Ricky Ponting and they bought him for a whopping INR 26.75 crores.
09:15 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Arshdeep Singh Returns To Punjab
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Punjab Kings retained Arshdeep Singh's service for a whopping INR 18 Crore.
09:06 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Rishabh Pant Creates History
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant created history by becoming the costliest player ever in the IPL auction.
IPL MEGA Auction Day 2 LIVE: Cricket Awaits Biggest Sporting Trades!
IPL 2025 Mega auction: Stay updated with live updates from the Indian Premier League Mega Auction 2025. Discover which players were sold for the highest prices, the unsold players, and the full list of players bought by teams in the Indian Premier League.
