JioCinema Faces Glitch Ahead of Much-Anticipated IPL 2025 Auction; Netizens Say, 'What Rubbish?'

JioCinema, the official streaming partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), faced technical issues just a few minutes before the highly-anticipated IPL 2025 auction. The glitch has left fans frustrated and disappointed, with many taking to social media to express their discontent.

As the IPL 2025 auction is set to take place on November 24, fans were eagerly waiting to witness the excitement of their favorite teams bidding for top players. However, with JioCinema experiencing technical difficulties, fans are worried that they might miss out on the action.

JioCinema has yet to release a statement addressing the issue, but fans are hoping for a quick resolution so they can enjoy the auction without any further interruptions.