Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday hosted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for their league stage game of IPL 2024. KKR handed a massive 98-run defeat to LSG to climb to the top of the IPL 2024 points table. Sunil Narine once again provided support with the bat, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy did the job with the ball.

Krishnappa Gowtham gets a standing ovation from Jonty Rhodes

However, the moment that caught everyone's attention was the acknowledgment of LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes towards Krishnappa Gowtham. The incident occurred after Gowtham took a brilliant catch to dismiss KKR all-rounder Andre Russell.

The catch occurred on the second delivery of the 15th over, bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq. Russell attempted a forceful slog across the line to a slower fullish delivery outside off, resulting in a significant top edge towards the extra cover region. Demonstrating remarkable athleticism, Krishnappa sprinted backward from extra cover, tracking the ball with unwavering focus. With a spectacular dive, he secured the catch, leaving spectators and Jonty Rhodes in awe of his skill and commitment.

Krishnappa Gowtham's remarkable fielding effort drew admiration from Jonty Rhodes. When Gowtham executed a stunning backward running catch to dismiss Andre Russell, Jonty couldn't contain his appreciation, rising from the dugout to applaud the feat in his trademark manner.

𝗗𝗼 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀!!



Krishnappa Gowtham’s terrific catch gets a 👏 from Jonty Rhodes 😍



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvKKR | @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/1btCeSmd8r — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, KKR posted a mammoth 235/6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine played an extraordinary knock of 81 runs. Phil Salt and Angkrish Raghuvanshi also contributed to the total. KKR bowlers then spun the web to bowl LSG out for a paltry score of 137 runs.