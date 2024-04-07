Advertisement

Virat Kohli's fabulous knock of 113 could not fructify an ideal result for RCB on Saturday. The team lost the encounter against RR by 6 wickets. Rajasthan Royals' win was inspired by the ferocious innings of Sanju Samson and an impeccable ton of Jos Buttler at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. This is RCB's 4th loss in IPL 2024. On the other hand, Royals have picked up their 4th victory, and are yet to taste defeat in the prevailing 17th season of the Indian Premier League.

Fans not happy with Virat Kohli's strike rate against Rajasthan Royals

The RR vs RCB match could be defined as a tale of two innings. When Virat Kohli was batting, striking fours and sixes, the fans were all joyous and could not stop showering praise on the batting general of RCB. However, the enthusiasts' opinions did not stay the same after RCB suffered yet another cracking loss. Users are social media are yet again throwing the burden of loss on Virat Kohli. According to many netizens, Kohli's strike rate cost the team big time. Comparisons with Jos Buttler also became prevalent as Buttler completed his hundred 9 balls before Kohli. Kohli took 67 balls to register his 8th IPL century, whereas Jos Buttler got there in 58 deliveries. Hence, the reactions have ensued.

The internet sphere is filled with a plethora of stern takes, here are a few of the many.

Jos Buttler showing real T20 standards to Virat Kohli#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/6tQZtrwB2X — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) April 6, 2024

Sanju Samson : "Virat Kohli's century helped us more than Buttler's century" (sarcastic smile) pic.twitter.com/NOBryIikj6 — H🐇. (@hp_mode2) April 6, 2024

Till Virat Kohli keeps scoring big runs, he will bat for more overs, RCB will keep losing. Reason is simple, he is playing good cricket but not T20 cricket.



Virat Kohli should follow what MS Dhoni is doing at the end of his career. Play at 6-7 number, make sure not to play more… pic.twitter.com/Cr7i6zg4Wj — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 6, 2024

I don't understand the Hypocrisy around #ViratKohli, fans were all in support of him when he was in his toughest phase, & now when he's scoring Runs consistently, they're still finding faults.. It's really tough to be him. Society is so unfair.#RRvsRCB #IPL #IPL2024 — Prajakta Pathak (@PrajaktaPatha14) April 6, 2024

RCB and Virat Kohli will return to action on April 11. They will next take on Mumbai Indians, who are also enduring a hard time.