Updated April 6th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

'Jos Buttler showing real T20 standards to Virat Kohli': Riled-up fans blame VK for RCB's poor show

Following yet another loss of RCB, fans on social media put the burden of loss on Virat Kohli. Kohli scored unbeaten 113, yet RCB lost by 6 wickets.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli & Jos Buttler Century in IPL 2024
Virat Kohli & Jos Buttler Century in IPL 2024 | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Virat Kohli's fabulous knock of 113 could not fructify an ideal result for RCB on Saturday. The team lost the encounter against RR by 6 wickets. Rajasthan Royals' win was inspired by the ferocious innings of Sanju Samson and an impeccable ton of Jos Buttler at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. This is RCB's 4th loss in IPL 2024. On the other hand, Royals have picked up their 4th victory, and are yet to taste defeat in the prevailing 17th season of the Indian Premier League.

Also Read | I don't come with premeditation, want to keep bowlers guessing: Kohli

Fans not happy with Virat Kohli's strike rate against Rajasthan Royals

The RR vs RCB match could be defined as a tale of two innings. When Virat Kohli was batting, striking fours and sixes, the fans were all joyous and could not stop showering praise on the batting general of RCB. However, the enthusiasts' opinions did not stay the same after RCB suffered yet another cracking loss. Users are social media are yet again throwing the burden of loss on Virat Kohli. According to many netizens, Kohli's strike rate cost the team big time. Comparisons with Jos Buttler also became prevalent as Buttler completed his hundred 9 balls before Kohli. Kohli took 67 balls to register his 8th IPL century, whereas Jos Buttler got there in 58 deliveries. Hence, the reactions have ensued. 

The internet sphere is filled with a plethora of stern takes, here are a few of the many.

RCB and Virat Kohli will return to action on April 11. They will next take on Mumbai Indians, who are also enduring a hard time.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

