Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 19:12 IST

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH Live Score & Updates: Live action to begin at 7:30 PM IST

In the match number 3 of the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad. Catch the live updates from the KKR vs SRH match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.