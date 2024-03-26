×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Kohli receives standing ovation from the RCB fans after match-winning knock at Chinnaswamy - WATCH

The Chinnaswamy Crowd was in awe of Virat Kohli after he struck a valiant knock against PBKS and the fans gave him a standing ovation as he walked back.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image: BCCI / X (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RCB fans can now relax now that they have won the IPL 2024 season. After losing the season opener in a furious match against the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings. Dinesh Karthik was the night's standout in both matches, delivering powerhouse performances. Virat Kohli also helped RCB achieve the objective, which was a huge improvement over his performance in the season opener. The supporters at the stadium were overjoyed to witness the ace Indian batter deliver such an outstanding knock that they couldn't help but cheer him as he returned to the dressing room.

Also Read: Virat Kohli shares flying kisses to Anushka & family after guiding RCB to a compelling victory

Advertisement

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd gives a standing ovation to Virat Kohli after his valiant knock vs PBKS - WATCH

Team India batter Virat Kohli made sure that he showcased his intent for the T20Is during the IPL 2024 match against the Punjab Kings. The away team put up a target of 177, and while it may not look as big of a number, the home team had quite a tough time while chasing it as they lost most of their batter with a low score. But Virat Kohli's gritty 77-run knock received plaudits from the home crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A moment featuring Virat Kohli and the fans has been going viral.

Advertisement

A video has been making rounds on social media as it shows Virat Kohli walking back to the dressing room after losing his wicket. The crows were on their feet and were clapping for Kohli as he made his way back.

Also Read: 'When it comes to T20 cricket. I've still got it': Uber confident Virat Kohli shuts down doubters

Virat Kohli produced a quality half-century on a slightly gummy pitch that took the Holi-day crowd on a joyride and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in an IPL match on Monday.

Advertisement

The 177-run target was not massively tough but needed a meticulous scaling down because of the deck’s nature.

Kohli (77, 49b, 11x4, 2x6) conducted it to near-perfection as RCB made 178 for six with four balls to spare to register their first win of this IPL.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Baloch activists hold portraits of their missing family members during their sit-in protest, in Islamabad, Pakistan

Balochistan Crisis

3 minutes ago
ISRO

ISRO START 2024 Programme

4 minutes ago
Saurabh Bhardwaj

Saurabh Bhardwaj

5 minutes ago
Iga Swiatek

Swiatek, Gauff out

7 minutes ago
Kabir Shankar Bose vs Kalyan Banerjee

Kabir Shankar vs Kalyan

8 minutes ago
Albert Gudmundsson

Iceland looks to Euro

9 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu's Viral Pic

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli connects w/ family

10 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP to Go Solo in Punjab

12 minutes ago
Gabriel Barbosa

Barbosa suspended

12 minutes ago
AAP protests in Delhi on Tuesday

India News Live

13 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinícius breaks down

14 minutes ago
CUET UG 2024

CUET UG 2024 application

14 minutes ago
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat

Turbat attack

15 minutes ago
Moscow Attack Suspects

Moscow Terror Attack

16 minutes ago
Stock market news

Shares open lower

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli gets an ovation

23 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut Join Politics

Support Grows for Kangana

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News16 hours ago

  3. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Hardik shows BIG HEART, celebrates Holi with Rohit's wife and daughter

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. Anushka Celebrates 1st Holi After Welcoming Son Akaay, Extends Wishes

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo