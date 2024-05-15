Advertisement

Gautam Gambhir has shared a disgruntled response when asked to express thoughts on Ab de Villiers' and Kevin Pietersen's comments on Hardik Pandya's captaincy. Gambhir blatantly rebuked both the legendary batters, asking them to reflect on own captaincy records before criticising Hardik Pandya. The KKR mentor came up with the harsh words after AB de Villiers branded Hardik Pandya's leadership as "bravado" captaincy.

Gautam Gambhir says Hardik Pandya failing as MI captain in his first season is 'fine'

Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians captain has been a story that has dominated IPL 2024. The decision was strongly rejected by fans, who in the initial part of the season demonstrated their disapproval by "booing" Hardik Pandya. However, as the season progressed the enthusiasts got behind their team but as positive results have been hard to come by, "whether Hardik Pandya be able to fill of shoes of Rohit Sharma?" is a query that has remained relevant among fanatics on social media and experts.

Nevertheless, Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir has sided with Hardik Pandya in this saga. According to Gambhir, it was Pandya's first season as MI captain and should be given leeway. About the experts' opinion on Pandya, Gambhir made it known that he always keeps the team's performance as the final parameter to judge someone's captaincy. He stated that had MI fared well in the tournament, experts would have praised Pandya but since it has been the other way around, Pandya's captaincy has become a pressing subject.

"It’s not important what experts are saying, it’s their job to say something or the other. My opinion has always been that you judge someone’s captaincy by his team's performance. If MI had performed well (this year), all experts would have been praising him. Today MI have not performed well and that’s why everyone is talking about it," Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

Gautam further stated that Hardik Pandya has arrived from a different franchise and thus it takes time to acclimatize to the new environment. Hoping he would deliver from the onset is fine but since he hasn't been able to produce the output he should be given more time to prove his mettle.

"It’s important to realise that Hardik Pandya has come from some other franchise so it takes time, give him some time. Suddenly, you expect him to deliver at Mumbai, after captaining for two years at Gujarat. He could have delivered, I am not saying he couldn’t have but if he hasn’t, it’s fine, give him a bit more time," he further added.

Gautam Gambhir sides with Hardik Pandya; Rips apart AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen

Gambhir then lambasted AB de Villiers and Kevin Pietersen. Gambhir is of the view that both these players haven't achieved anything substantial during their captaincy stints, and hence don't have the base to comment on what others have been doing and should do.

"Judging him every day, every match, everything is not right. Those experts who have criticised him, they should see their own performances when they have captained a side. Whether it’s AB de Villiers or Kevin Pietersen. I don't think in their career there is any performance of leadership, nothing. If you go and see their records, it’s worse than any other leader," Gambhir said.