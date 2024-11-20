Published 17:22 IST, November 20th 2024
LSG Encouraged To Target Arshdeep Singh By Ex-India Star, Believes 'He Will Thrive' In Lucknow
Ex-India cricketer Robin Uthappa wants the Lucknow Super Giants to go for Arshdeep Singh and suggests why he will be a stellar pick for the franchise.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates after dismissing Bangladesh 's Parvez Hossain Emon during the 1st T20I match between India and Bangladesh at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior | Image: BCCI
Advertisement
Loading...
17:22 IST, November 20th 2024