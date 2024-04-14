×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

In match number 26 of the IPL 2024, KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. Catch the live updates from the LSG vs DC match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
LSG vs DC
LSG vs DC | Image: BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Live Score & Updates: Match ends
IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Live Score & Updates: Fraser-McGURK departs
IPL 2024, LSG vs DC Live Score & Updates: 100 comes up for DC
  • Listen to this article
11: 12 IST, April 12th 2024

Delhi Capitals end the losing string, beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

10: 52 IST, April 12th 2024

Jake Fraser-McGURK goes after making 55 on debut. DC-145/3 after 15 overs.

10: 39 IST, April 12th 2024

Rishabh Pant and Fraser-McGURK are in the middle. DC have crossed the 100-run mark. DC-107/2 after 12.1 overs.

10: 17 IST, April 12th 2024

Ravi Bishnoi takes the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. DC are two down at 67 with 7 overs have been bowled. 

10: 02 IST, April 12th 2024

Yash Thakur gets the wicket of David Warner. DC-34/1 after 4.1 overs.

9: 54 IST, April 12th 2024

Delhi Capitals' chase is underway. After 3 overs Delhi have made 22/0.

9: 25 IST, April 12th 2024

LSG finish at 167/7 after 20 overs. DC would need 168 to win the match.

9: 18 IST, April 12th 2024

LSG cross 150 mark thanks to Ayush Badoni. lsg-155/7 AFTER 18.5 OVERS.

9: 14 IST, April 12th 2024

Lucknow Super Giants are at the cusp of going past 150. LSG-147/7 after 18.1 overs.

8: 56 IST, April 12th 2024

Ayush Badoni strikes two boundaries of Mukesh Kumar. LSG-110/7 AFTER 14.4 OVERS.

8: 52 IST, April 12th 2024

Krunal Pandya goes. 7th wicket falls. LSG-97/7 after 13.4 overs.

8: 46 IST, April 12th 2024

LSG have lost 6 wickets. and they are yet to cross 100-run mark. LSG-93/6 after 12.4 overs.

8: 31 IST, April 12th 2024

After 10 overs, Delhi Capitals are at 80/5.

8: 30 IST, April 12th 2024

Kuldeep Yadav takes two wickets on two deliveries. Gets Stoines first and then breaks the stumps of  Nicholas Pooran. LSG-66/4

8: 16 IST, April 12th 2024

LSG have gone past the 50-run mark in the powerplay but have lost two wickets as well. LSG-59/2 after 6.4 overs.

7: 48 IST, April 12th 2024

LSG lose first wicket in the form of Quinton de Kock. He got out after making 19 runs. LSG-28/1 after 3.1 overs.

7: 35 IST, April 12th 2024

Match has begun. LSG are 10/0 after 1st over.

7: 01 IST, April 12th 2024

LSG captain KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bat first.

6: 40 IST, April 12th 2024

The all-important toss will; take place at 7 PM IST

5: 58 IST, April 12th 2024

Fans can catch the live telecast of LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match on Star Sports network. The LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match will simultaneously live stream on Jio Cinema App and website.

5: 56 IST, April 12th 2024

The LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match will take place at the Ekana Sports City. The live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

5: 52 IST, April 12th 2024

Good evening folks and welcome to the live blog of LSG vs DC. Both the teams have an exciting squad hence fireworks are expected from both sides. The spectators are set to have a party as an intriguing encounter is in the awaits. Stay at the space for live updates from the match.  

Published April 12th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

