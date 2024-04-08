MI hero Romario Shepherd unlashes masterclass final-over knock, leaves Sachin Tendulkar delighted

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have found their winning ways after they defeated the Delhi Capitals and have found themselves a home win. Hardik Pandya has found the first win of the IPL 2024 season as an MI skipper, and it is too sweet to taste. Pandya's captaincy was on display as he made some key moves to keep the team's hopes up as they direly battled for a win at the Wankhede Stadium. Everything turned out in MI's favour, but it was Romario Shepherd who left Pandya stumped with a solid final over mayhem against the Capitals

Also Read: Ian Bishop SLAMMED by fans for Virat Kohli commentary, APOLOGISES 'I take an 'L' on that one'

Advertisement

Romario Shepherd's masterclass leaves Sachin Tendulkar elated

Mumbai Indians' batter Romario Shepherd came in as the saviour of the team and put up some towering numbers in the final over of the first match of yesterday's doubleheader. The West Indies star unleashed a beast within as he faced DC fast bowler Anrich Nortje. He scored four sixes and two boundaries. Shepherd sent Nortje to the cleaners with his immaculate knock that put MI in the driver's seat before DC could begin their innings. MI skipper Hardik Pandya could not hide his reactions when he witnessed Romario's blockbuster innings.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians dressing room was utterly taken aback by the devastating batting showcase, with Sachin Tendulkar praising the player's performance and captain Hardik Pandya's reactions flying widely on social media.

Image: JioCinema



The Mumbai Indians batting lineup erupted in tandem to register an intimidating 234 for five against the Delhi Capitals at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, with Romario Shepherd hammering 32 runs off Anrich Nortje's 20th over.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya and MI players take LAP OF HONOUR at Wankhede, Fans TROLL for being OVEREXCITED

Advertisement

The MI vs DC clash was a forgettable one for the returning Suryakumar Yadav, as he was dismissed for a duck after playing just two balls. It was indeed disappointing for SKY's underwhelming return, but MI has more matches to go, and the number one T20I batter can find his winning ways.

The Delhi Capitals were enjoying their victory after taking down the formidable CSK. However, despite their best efforts, DC could only reach 205 for 8 thanks to a heroic 71 not out of 25 balls from Tristan Stubbs. With their fourth loss in their past five games, Delhi Capitals have fallen to the bottom spot out of ten clubs.