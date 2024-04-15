Advertisement

The IPL's El Clasico had Chennai Super Kings written all over the win. The batters excelled as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad powered through to put off a solid performance, and Shivam Dube also put up some big numbers on the scoreboard to put Chennai in the driver's seat. But it was MS Dhoni who blew off the roof after making a 4-ball cameo and dazzled the Wankhede crowd by scoring 20 runs. But MSD won hearts after the match after his heartwarming gesture went viral all over the internet after he presented a memento to a special fan after the Super Kings' innings.

MS Dhoni wins hearts after handing the match ball to a young fan after CSK's innings

Even though MS Dhoni had a cameo during the MI vs CSK match-up, it was enough to light up the Wankhede Stadium. Dhoni ended Chennai Super Kings' innings on a solid note after scoring three sixes to put CSK in a commanding position and secure a 200+ score on the board. After the innings, one of MS Dhoni's acts of kindness towards a young fan has taken over the internet, and the fans cannot stop praising him.

Following his brilliant performance at the end of the CSK innings, Dhoni was returning to the changing room when he noticed a young supporter in the stands. While on the move, Dhoni gave the little girl the match ball in a sweet gesture.

MS Dhoni appears to be ageing backwards after hammering three consecutive sixes in the final over bowled by MI captain Hardik Pandya. The former CSK captain helped his side score 26 runs in the last over. MSD, with superb shot-making, stormed to 20* off only four balls, propelling the Chennai Super Kings to 206 for four. While bowling, Matheesha Pathirana took 4 for 28 to bring MI's chase to an end at 186 for six, earning Player of the Match. Rohit Sharma was the sole hero for MI as he scored a ton against CSK, but it did not help Mumbai as they lost after winning two back-to-back games.