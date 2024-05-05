Advertisement

MS Dhoni just could not stop breaking or creating records. On a day when the former CSK captain failed miserably with the bat, he still found a way to make it memorable. MS Dhoni made IPL history during the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match.

Following a forgetful one-ball stay at the crease, MS Dhoni came to the field and did not let an off day with the bat affect his performance on other accounts. As he is the safest in the house when it comes to standing behind the wickets, MS Dhoni grabbed one more to get to 150 catches in the IPL. He is the first player to complete 150 catches in IPL history. Punjab Kings' wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma became his 150th victim.

Simarjeet strikes as the hosts sink further!#PBKSvCSK #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema #IPLinPunjabi pic.twitter.com/mlgpmxbPul — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

CSK thrash PBKS by 28 runs

Earlier, PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to bowl first. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad continued with his good form and Daryl Mitchell complemented him from the other end. The two put on a 57-run stand, the highest in the innings. PBKS took wickets at regular intervals and as a result, they refrained CSK from pilling up a big total. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for CSK. He contributed 43 runs to the board. Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar emerged as the standout bowlers from PBKS, picking up three wickets apiece.

In reply, PBKS could not get an ideal start. Tushar Deshpande removed the dangerous Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw up front. Following that, Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh formed a 53-run stand, but Mitchell Santner broke the partnership. Trouble in the PBKS camp ensued afterwards as Ravindra Jadeja came into the play. Jadeja picked three wickets and impact player Simranjeet Singh also played his part perfectly well, snaring away with two wickets. Consequently, CSK won the match by a big margin of 28 runs.