MS Dhoni had a light-hearted moment with a fan, who intruded the Narendra Modi Stadium field and ran into the middle just to greet the legendary player. Witnessing the enthusiast changing toward him, Dhoni mimicked further running away, but eventually stopped to meet the fanatic. The fan almost laid flat at MS Dhoni's feat. The episode once again reverberates the craze fans have for their beloved player.

MS Dhoni's hilarious exchange with a fan during GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match

The episode took place during the final over of the match. It was all over for CSK at that moment as still 40 runs were needed and only three balls were remaining. However, aside from entertaining with the bat, MS Dhoni's gesture towards the fan, who breached the security, further appeased the crowd. Here's the video of the hilarious exchange.

MS Dhoni Running away from the Fan 😂 💛pic.twitter.com/KXn9TRv9sW — 🎰 (@StanMSD)

Earlier, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan registered a century apiece and courtesy of their 210-run stand for the first wicket, Titans got to the enormous total of 231 in 20 overs. Chasing 232, CSK endured a horrendous start. Both openers- Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane- fell on back-to-back balls when there were just two runs on the board. Moeen Ali and Daryl Mitchell brought CSK back into the game with a 109-run partnership. However, following their departure, CSK lost all the chances. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube showcased intent but it was just prolonging the inevitable as Chennai lost the game by 35 runs. Mitchell top-scored for the Super Kings with 63 runs. Shubman Gill was adjudged the man of the match for his brilliant 104-run knock.