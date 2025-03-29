MS Dhoni Surpasses Suresh Raina To Achieve Elusive Feat For Chennai Super Kings In IPL History

Indian Premier League: Even though Chennai Super Kings (CSK) conceded a 50-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 28, former CSK captain MS Dhoni achieved an unique milestone for the Chennai-based franchise in the history of the IPL.

Dhoni leapfrogged former teammate Suresh Raina to become the highest run scorer for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL history. The 43-year-old played an unbeaten 30-run knock from 16 balls at a strike rate of 187.50 against the Royal Challengers to achieve the feat. In the southern derby on March 28, the former Indian cricketer slammed 3 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease.

Dhoni Scored 4699 Runs For CSK In IPL

In IPL history, Dhoni scored 4699 runs for the Super Kings in 204 innings and holds the top spot in the chart. In the second place, Suresh Raina stands with 4687 runs in 171 innings. Faf du Plessis is the third-highest run-getter for the Chennai-based franchise in IPL, with 2721 runs in 86 innings. With 2433 runs in 67 innings, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad holds the fourth place. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja stands in fifth place with 1939 runs in 127 innings.

Apart from the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Dhoni has played for the Chennai Super Kings in all the editions of the IPL. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has played 266 IPL matches and scored 5273 runs at a strike rate of 137.68 and an average of 39.35. In the previous 2024 edition of the T20 tournament, Dhoni scored 161 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 220.55 and an average of 53.67.

CSK Will Face Rajasthan Royals On March 30