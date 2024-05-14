'The moment Hardik Pandya walked out, Rohit and Surya left the nets': Massive Rift in MI camp

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have crumbled internally as a reported incident which took place between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma in pre game during MI vs KKR has suggested towards a massive unrest inside the team's camp. Mumbai Indians under the new leadership of Hardik Pandya have endured a horrible IPL 2024 campaign by their lofty standards as their new era clash landed before it ever really took flight when they became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

Initially shortcomings in the squad were cited as the reason behind team's woeful performances but as the season has progressed it has become clear that root cause behind Mumbai Indians problems might have been a massive dressing room rift between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Ever since Hardik Pandya overtook the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, the MI camp has struggled and has been divided between the two stalwarts.

In a recent report it has been revealed that, during the clash between MI and KKR at the Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharmaa and Hardik Pandya couldn't stand the sight of each other.

Rohit Sharma undertook the net sessions before Hardik Pandya ahead of MI's clash vs KKR. Once, Rohit Sharma was done with his net session, he was seated alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

The moment Hardik Pandya walked out for his nets session, Rohit Sharma, SuryaKumar Yadav and Tilak Varma left the nets and went to the other side of the ground, reported Dainik Jagran.

This ties in with a further report that Rohit Sharma was seen potentially complaining to KKR coach Abhishek Nayar about the lack of team spiriti and culture under the new leadership of Hardik Pandya.

If these reports are true then it point towards a major issue for Mumbai Indians and their dressing room which will need sorting out ahead of their next campaign. However, if there is a massive rift ongoing between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya then it could prove to be a big headache for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup in June as their Captain and Vice Captain don't seem to see each other eye to eye.

Hardik Pandya and his Mumbai Indians will take the field in IPL 2024 for one last time when they face Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, 17th May.