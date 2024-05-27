Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. SRH set a target of 113 runs, with notable performances from Pat Cummins with 24 runs and Andre Russell with 3 wickets. KKR's outstanding chase was led by Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39 runs. The match concluded in just 10.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc showcasing fine form, earning the player of the match title. Sunil Narine was announced as the Player of the Tournament.

Also Read: HISTORIC! KKR lift their third IPL title after dominating win vs SRH

Advertisement

Ambati Rayudu takes an indirect dig at Virat Kohli and RCB at the event of the IPL 2024 final

Ambati Rayudu, a former cricket player, stated after Kolkata Knight Riders' decisive eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final that teamwork was crucial to their championship campaign. He underlined that the 17th tournament edition depended heavily on the KKR batsmen's reliable performances.

Advertisement

In 15 games, Sunil Narine scored 488 runs to emerge as KKR's leading scorer in 2024. Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer added 354 and 370 runs, respectively, to Phil Salt's 435 runs. Rayudu emphasised that having other players contribute is essential, saying that depending on one player alone will not win a championship. In the process, he implied that winning the Orange Cap did not ensure that the squad will win an IPL trophy, a subtle jab at famed Indian batsman Virat Kohli from the RCB. Speaking on Star Sports, Ambati Rayudu said:



“Congratulations to the KKR team for really standing up for stalwarts like Narine, Russell and Starc and also contribute their share in the team's win. That’s how a team wins the IPL. We have seen this over the years. It’s not the Orange Cap that wins you the IPL but it is the contributions like 300 runs each (of many players),”

CSK blood Ambati Rayudu got emotional after we got knocked out 🥹



pic.twitter.com/KpDkPi9f7r — Vibhor (@Vibhor4CSK)

Virat Kohli made 741 runs in the latest IPL, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru reach the playoffs in IPL 2024. Under Faf du Plessis' leadership, RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings in their final league encounter, a must-win for both teams, to secure their playoff position. Following RCB's triumph over CSK, the Bangalore-based team lost to Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator, ending their chances of winning the IPL again in 2024.