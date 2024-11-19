sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:39 IST, November 19th 2024

Pant Rejects Gavaskar's Assessment, Says Did Not Leave DC Due to Disagreement Over Retention Fee

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday rejected the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's assessment that the India wicketkeeper-batter left Delhi Capitals due to disagreement over his retention fee ahead of the mega auction of the Indian Premier League.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rishabh Pant during IPL 2024
Rishabh Pant during IPL 2024 | Image: BCCI
