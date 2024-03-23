×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 07:02 IST

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather, predicted XI, toss update & more

Day 2 of IPL is a doubleheader clash and the first match is between Punjab Kings & Delhi Capitals at Mullanpur. Check all the Dream11 tips, predictions & more.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant | Image:Delhi Capitals
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The IPL 2024 season has officially begun with a bang at the Chepauk Stadium, with CSK defeating RCB by six wickets. Day two of the Indian Premier League is a weekend doubleheader with two matches set for the day. The Punjab Kings will open their campaign against the Delhi Capitals, and it will be a special match for both teams. While the PBKS will compete in their new stadium, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, the IPL Match two will mar the return of Rishabh Pant in competitive action. The star-stumper will lead the team after being announced as the skipper. Ahead of the pivotal match, take a look at the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, pitch report and more. 

Also Read: IPL 2024: CSK beat RCB by six wickets in season opener, go on top of table

Advertisement

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction picks

Captain: David Warner 

Vice Captain: Sikandar Raza

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Atharva Taide

Advertisement

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone 

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Advertisement

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Toss Update

The IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC match toss will take place on Friday, March 22nd, at 03:00 PM

Advertisement

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Weather Report

According to weather.com, the mercury in Chandigarh City on Saturday will be 34° Celsius throughout the day and 19° Celsius during nighttime. The conditions will be bright throughout the day and partly overcast after sunset. There is no probability of precipitation during the day or night. The relative humidity will be 29% during the day and rise to 37% at night.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2024: Aggressive Virat Kohli gives an animated send off to CSK debutant Rachin Ravindra- WATCH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Pitch Update

The MYS International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh will host IPL games for the first time in 2024. The stadium has previously held domestic games. Some T20 games in SMAT featured low-scoring contests. Pacers and spinners have received equal assistance, but batsmen have struggled to make runs. Consequently, the contest is predicted to be low-scoring.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Advertisement

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Full Squad

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Jonny Bairstow, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope (WK), Swastik Chikara

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 07:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

a minute ago
Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 Declared Today

Bihar Board Inter Results

a minute ago
File Photo of Atishi

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

8 minutes ago
Remembering the Martyrs on Shaheed Diwas 2024

Shaheed Diwas 2024

9 minutes ago
What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow, Killing At Least 60 | Explained

Moscow Attack

11 minutes ago
PM in Bhutan

PM Modi in Bhutan

15 minutes ago
Elena file photo

Elena Larrea Dies

16 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

24 minutes ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

28 minutes ago
Bear giving high five to a man

Bear Giving High Five

37 minutes ago
Images of terrorists released by Kremlin

Moscow Terrorist Attack

41 minutes ago
PM Modi on Russia Moscow Attack

PM Modi on Russia

42 minutes ago
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

an hour ago
Gangster Prasad Pujari

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

an hour ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Navjot Sidhu reveals the Miracle of Dhoni: 'He's the first person...'

    Sports 12 hours ago

  2. 'Arrested Out of Arrogance of Power': First Reaction of Kejriwal's Wife

    India News13 hours ago

  3. 'Painful...': AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Anand Mahindra gifts Sarfaraz Khan's father a Thar after son's debut

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. American Airlines Passenger Put in headlock For Hurling Antisemitic Slur

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo