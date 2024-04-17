Advertisement

In a high-octane encounter at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up an impressive total of 287/3 in their 20 overs, powered by Travis Head's exceptional 102 off just 41 balls. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fought valiantly but fell short as they managed 262/7 in response. Despite Dinesh Karthik's explosive 83 off 35 deliveries, SRH's Lockie Ferguson's 2/52 and Pat Cummins' 3/43 proved pivotal in securing a 25-run victory for the Sunrisers. This electrifying T20 fixture featured a breathtaking performance, with SRH emerging victorious in a contest filled with dazzling cricketing prowess.

Is the Scott Styris curse on RCB real? Even AB de Villiers wants him to take off the RCB jersey now

Scott Styris, a former cricket player from New Zealand and player for the Chennai Super Kings, has jokingly blamed RCB legend AB de Villiers for the team's poor showing in the Indian Premier League 2024. The team led by Faf du Plessis has lost six games and only triumphed once, against the Punjab Kings.

Before the match between RCB and PBKS, AB de Villiers and Scott Styris placed a wager. According to the agreement, the former South African player would have to wear a CSK jersey if Punjab won. On the other hand, Styris would have to wear the RCB jersey for the balance of the 17th season if the outcome favoured RCB.

AB de Villiers won the wager when RCB defeated the Shikhar Dhawan-led team with great ease. But the Bengaluru-based team has had difficulty winning again since then. Jokingly, Styris has linked the team's recent bad luck to AB de Villiers, a former standout player for the RCB.

RCB has now lost 5 straight games in the IPL 2024, even AB de Villiers acknowledged the Scott Styris curse and wants the former NZ and CSK star to discontinue wearing the RCB shirt, he asserted in an Instagram post that was screengrabbed and showcased in a video posted by JioCinema. AB de Villiers commented:

I will await your decision @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/tUVJkK0kqu — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) Cmon the kiwis #RCB https://t.co/KRb7CJxL9I — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) I must thank @ABdeVilliers17 for making me wear this @RCBTweets shirt every game they play. #0-3 since he did 🤦 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris)

RCB’s run in the IPL 2024 season so far

RCB vs CSK: RCB scored 173/6 in 20 overs, but CSK chased it down with 176/4 in 18.4 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 8 balls left.

RCB vs PBKS: RCB restricted PBKS to 176/6 in 20 overs, and then successfully chased the target, scoring 178/6 in 19.2 overs, winning by 4 wickets with 4 balls left.

RCB vs KKR: RCB posted 182/6 in 20 overs, but KKR comfortably chased it down with 186/3 in 16.5 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 19 balls left.

RCB vs LSG: LSG set a target of 181/5 in 20 overs, and RCB fell short, getting all out for 153 in 19.4 overs, resulting in an LSG victory by 28 runs.

RCB vs RR: RCB scored 183/3 in 20 overs, but RR successfully chased it down with 189/4 in 19.1 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 5 balls left.

RCB vs MI: RCB set a target of 196/8 in 20 overs, and MI comfortably chased it down with 199/3 in 15.3 overs, winning by 7 wickets with 27 balls left.

RCB vs SRH: SRH posted a massive total of 287/3 in 20 overs, and RCB fought hard, scoring 262/7 in 20 overs, resulting in an SRH win by 25 runs.

RCB will eye to get on the winning ways, when they take on KKR on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Eden Gardens.

