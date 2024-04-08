×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Venkatesh Prasad bats for inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in India's T20 World Cup eleven

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday advocated for the inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in the national team for the T20 World Cup in June.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube | Image:BCCI/IPL
Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday advocated for the inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in the national team for the T20 World Cup in June.

Dube has been CSK's standout performer this IPL season, striking at more than 160. With conditions in the West Indies favouring spin, Dube's contribution could prove invaluable in navigating the slow pitches.

Explosive left-hand batter Rinku has presented a strong case to be India's squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

"Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya (Kumar Yadav) for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability," Prasad wrote on X.

"It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit, this will leave spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out," he added.

But that would mean that all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not be a part of the eleven. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

