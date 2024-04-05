×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

'Not Shashank': Preity Zinta lifts the lid on IPL auction fiasco and how her opinion was changed

Shashank played a spectacular innings, scoring an unbeaten 61 off just 29 balls to lead PBKS to a nail-biting win against Shubman Gill's Titans.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Friday, Preity Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, praised Shashank Singh, the star performer in their thrilling three-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. Despite facing criticism and jokes after the IPL auction controversy, Shashank showed resilience and delivered when it counted.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old Shashank played a spectacular innings, scoring an unbeaten 61 off just 29 balls to lead PBKS to a nail-biting win against Shubman Gill's Titans. They successfully chased down a challenging target of 200 runs with only one ball remaining.

Advertisement

During the IPL auction in Dubai last December, Punjab Kings reportedly attempted to retract their bid for Shashank, but the auctioneer declined as the gavel had already fallen. The franchise later clarified that Shashank was always a part of their plans and the confusion arose due to two players sharing the same name being listed in the auction.

"Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us (PBKS) at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated... but not Shashank!" wrote Preity on 'X'.

Advertisement

Preity Zinta also commended the cricketer for his positive mindset and self-belief, especially in light of the confusion from last year.

"He is not like a lot of people. He is truly special. Not just because of his skill as a player but because of his positive attitude & incredible spirit. He took all the comments, jokes and brick bats so sportingly & never became a victim.

Advertisement

"He backed himself and showed us what he is made of, and for that I applaud him. He has my admiration & my respect. I hope he can be an example to all of you when life takes a different turn & does not play according to script, for it's not what people think of you that matters, but what You think of Yourself! "So never stop believing in yourself like Shashank & I'm sure you will be Man of the match in the game of life." Shashank's IPL stint began with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) when he was picked by the franchise in 2017. He then moved to Rajasthan Royals (2019-21) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2022) before Punjab Kings bought him for Rs 20 lakh.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

2 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

2 minutes ago
The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

UNHRC Palestine Vote

5 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam, Athiya At Event

9 minutes ago
Taya

Taya Special Screening

10 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to Trolls

11 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Veer Savarkar

13 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

14 minutes ago
Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari On Ramayana

18 minutes ago
Elixir Tea

Elixir Teas For Immunity

19 minutes ago
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Poster

22 minutes ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

28 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Preity Zinta on Shashank

29 minutes ago
A screen showing the result of the UNHRC vote on the resolution calling for a halt to weapon shipments being sent to Israel.

UNHRC Israel Resolution

30 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Sports Ethnic

36 minutes ago
AJ Styles vs LA Knight

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

37 minutes ago
Congress list of star campaigners includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

38 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit About Chamkila

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  2. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News21 hours ago

  4. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago

  5. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo