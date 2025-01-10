Prithvi Shaw Sends Out Bold & Cryptic Message To Delhi Capitals Team Management After Going Unsold In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Prithvi Shaw has been a major buzz after his conduct and fitness issues have been publicly flagged. The cricketer's career has hit a new low after he was snubbed from the domestic squad by the MCA. Things took a major twist when neither the Delhi Capitals nor any other IPL franchise selected him in the mega IPL auction. Shaw's social media antics have fueled a lot of chatter. Amid the criticism over his lackluster form and fitness concerns, Shaw has sent out a bold statement to the Delhi Capitals management after overlooking him during the IPL mega auction.

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has seemingly hit the reset button and has been putting in the effort to enhance his credibility and skills as a cricketer. After being snubbed off the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Thane-based batter has hit back on the gym to put some effort on himself and is now focusing on improving his fitness. Shaw has been sharing regular updates of himself working out in the gym over social media platforms.

In one of his recent videos on Instagram Stories, Prithvi Shaw has seemingly sent out a cryptic yet bold message to the Delhi Capitals management. He was seen in the cycling machine and donned Delhi Capitals merchandise. The video also had a sticker that had 'I'm Fine,' written on it. He shared the clip amidst his constant social media activity, which prompted the MCA administration and domestic team skipper Shreyas Iyer to speak out over his issues.

