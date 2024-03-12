×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

RCB Gears Up for IPL 2024: Faf Du Plessis Joins Camp Ahead Season Opener Against CSK

RCB's fiery captain Faf Du Plessis joins camp! Can he & Kohli lead RCB to their first IPL title? Season starts with a bang vs defending champs CSK!

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Faf Du Plessis Joins Camp Ahead Season Opener Against CSK
Faf Du Plessis Joins Camp Ahead Season Opener Against CSK | Image:X/ Mufaddal Vohra
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The biggest T20 cricket tournament IPL is just a few hours away and the viral popularity is slowly increasing among cricket lovers. The Royal Challengers Bangalore just posted a new update which has sent awakening waves to its fans. The protea firepower of the team captain Faf Du Plesis has joined the team camp and started a fresh season.

The captain had a fantastic tournament last year and scored 730 runs and this time he will also be aiming to score runs by winning the first ever tournament for the team. IPL 2024 is bringing new hopes for the team.

RCB posted the arrival of its captain on X. 

Faf scored 730 runs in 14 games averaging 56.15. He touched the mark of 50 8 times in 14 innings and had the highest score of 84. With him the expectations of becoming higher as he will be joining hands with King Virat Kohli who has mastered this format and is the highest run scorer in IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their campaign with the season opener competing with last year’s winner Chennai Super Kings, led by Thala Dhoni. The head to head record is favouring the yellow army as they have won 20 times in 31 encounters and in one moment both teams shared the point. The RCB vs CSK matches have always been energetic and awaited because previously it used to be King Kohli against Thala Dhoni and now its Ex-CSK opener Faf vs Dhoni. CSK will try to continue their campaign from where they left and RCB wants a new start. 
 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

