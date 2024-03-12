Advertisement

The biggest T20 cricket tournament IPL is just a few hours away and the viral popularity is slowly increasing among cricket lovers. The Royal Challengers Bangalore just posted a new update which has sent awakening waves to its fans. The protea firepower of the team captain Faf Du Plesis has joined the team camp and started a fresh season.

The captain had a fantastic tournament last year and scored 730 runs and this time he will also be aiming to score runs by winning the first ever tournament for the team. IPL 2024 is bringing new hopes for the team.

Advertisement

RCB posted the arrival of its captain on X.

Captain Faftastic is home, and on his naming day! ❤‍🔥



Thumbs up if you are ready to kick off a Faf-ulous season 👍😁#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #Homecoming @faf1307 pic.twitter.com/CE2fjm25nZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2024

Faf scored 730 runs in 14 games averaging 56.15. He touched the mark of 50 8 times in 14 innings and had the highest score of 84. With him the expectations of becoming higher as he will be joining hands with King Virat Kohli who has mastered this format and is the highest run scorer in IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their campaign with the season opener competing with last year’s winner Chennai Super Kings, led by Thala Dhoni. The head to head record is favouring the yellow army as they have won 20 times in 31 encounters and in one moment both teams shared the point. The RCB vs CSK matches have always been energetic and awaited because previously it used to be King Kohli against Thala Dhoni and now its Ex-CSK opener Faf vs Dhoni. CSK will try to continue their campaign from where they left and RCB wants a new start.

