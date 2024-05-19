Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB emerged victorious by 27 runs. RCB posted a formidable 218/5 in their 20 overs, with standout performances from Faf du Plessis (54), Virat Kohli (47), and Rajat Patidar (41). CSK fought hard but fell short, managing 191/7 in their chase. Faf du Plessis' stellar knock earned him the Player of the Match award. Yash Dayal's crucial bowling (2/42) ensured RCB's win, showcasing a compelling battle of skill and determination on the cricket field.

Also Read: RCB vs CSK: Faf du Plessis pulled off a blinder to send Mitchell back

Advertisement

Did MS Dhoni really play a significant role in RCB’s victory over CSK?

As CSK continued their encounter against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, MS Dhoni hit a massive 110-meter six off Yash Dayal. RCB made playoff history by winning six straight games and defeating CSK by a score of 27 runs on Saturday.

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik made a humorous remark, claiming that Dhoni's huge six helped RCB defeat CSK in the IPL 2024. Although they needed 219 runs to win, CSK just needed 201 runs to maintain their fourth-place standing and qualify for the playoffs. With 17 runs needed in the last over, Dhoni smashed a hip-high full toss from Dayal that cleared the fence. But Dayal answered with a slower delivery on the next ball, taking out Dhoni to alter the game's momentum and guarantee that RCB would win in the last over.

Following that, Yash Dayal composed himself and led RCB to a 27-run victory over CSK, securing their playoff spot. After Dhoni's massive six, Dinesh Karthik gave a pep talk in the dressing room, saying that Dayal felt more comfortable with the replacement ball. Dinesh Karthik stated in an RCB video that was uploaded on X:

Advertisement

“The best thing to happen today was Dhoni hitting that six outside the ground, and we got a new ball, which was much better to bowl with,” “Yash, that was good bowling. When in doubt, always bowl a hip-high full toss on leg stump. Wherever he is, it’s a good mantra to follow when the ball is wet,” “Jokes apart, we should be really proud of the journey we are having. People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after 8 games, winning 6 games, people will remember this team for a very very long time,”

Eloquent, Cheeky and Funny: DK’s Dressing Room Masterclass 🤩



“We have within our grasp, to do something, where people will remember us for many many decades. They’ll say wow, that RCB team was special.” ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/nmcuz1JeQB — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad goes against MS Dhoni's clear instructions, regrets it

Karthik praised RCB for their remarkable comeback. The team was bottom of the standings and had lost six straight games. However, under the direction of Faf du Plessis, they overcame the odds and won six straight games.

Advertisement

With the eliminator scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB is now preparing to play SRH or RR.