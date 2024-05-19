Updated May 19th, 2024 at 13:02 IST
RCB vs CSK: How MS Dhoni helped RCB beat CSK and knocked Chennai out of IPL 2024
In an exciting match between RCB and CSK, did MS Dhoni unintentionally help RCB beat CSK in Bengaluru.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB emerged victorious by 27 runs. RCB posted a formidable 218/5 in their 20 overs, with standout performances from Faf du Plessis (54), Virat Kohli (47), and Rajat Patidar (41). CSK fought hard but fell short, managing 191/7 in their chase. Faf du Plessis' stellar knock earned him the Player of the Match award. Yash Dayal's crucial bowling (2/42) ensured RCB's win, showcasing a compelling battle of skill and determination on the cricket field.
Also Read: RCB vs CSK: Faf du Plessis pulled off a blinder to send Mitchell back
Advertisement
Did MS Dhoni really play a significant role in RCB’s victory over CSK?
As CSK continued their encounter against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, MS Dhoni hit a massive 110-meter six off Yash Dayal. RCB made playoff history by winning six straight games and defeating CSK by a score of 27 runs on Saturday.
Advertisement
Dinesh Karthik made a humorous remark, claiming that Dhoni's huge six helped RCB defeat CSK in the IPL 2024. Although they needed 219 runs to win, CSK just needed 201 runs to maintain their fourth-place standing and qualify for the playoffs. With 17 runs needed in the last over, Dhoni smashed a hip-high full toss from Dayal that cleared the fence. But Dayal answered with a slower delivery on the next ball, taking out Dhoni to alter the game's momentum and guarantee that RCB would win in the last over.
Following that, Yash Dayal composed himself and led RCB to a 27-run victory over CSK, securing their playoff spot. After Dhoni's massive six, Dinesh Karthik gave a pep talk in the dressing room, saying that Dayal felt more comfortable with the replacement ball. Dinesh Karthik stated in an RCB video that was uploaded on X:
Advertisement
“The best thing to happen today was Dhoni hitting that six outside the ground, and we got a new ball, which was much better to bowl with,”
“Yash, that was good bowling. When in doubt, always bowl a hip-high full toss on leg stump. Wherever he is, it’s a good mantra to follow when the ball is wet,”
“Jokes apart, we should be really proud of the journey we are having. People will always remember certain journeys. The way we have come back after 8 games, winning 6 games, people will remember this team for a very very long time,”
Also Read: Ruturaj Gaikwad goes against MS Dhoni's clear instructions, regrets it
Karthik praised RCB for their remarkable comeback. The team was bottom of the standings and had lost six straight games. However, under the direction of Faf du Plessis, they overcame the odds and won six straight games.
Advertisement
With the eliminator scheduled for Wednesday, May 22 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, RCB is now preparing to play SRH or RR.
Advertisement
Published May 19th, 2024 at 13:02 IST