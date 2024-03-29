Updated March 29th, 2024 at 16:59 IST
IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR Live Score & Updates: Live action will begin at 7:30 PM IST
In match number 10 of the IPL 2024, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders. Catch the live updates from the RCB vs KKR match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.
4: 57 IST, March 29th 2024
Fans can watch the live telecast of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 encounter on the Star Sports network. Simultaneously, the match will stream live on the Jio Cinema app and website.
4: 55 IST, March 29th 2024
The RCB vs KKR encounter will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The live action will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST.
4: 54 IST, March 29th 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action packed encounter of the IPL 2024. Today the teams of RCB and KKR will lock horns. With Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir present at the opposite ends, some intense scenes could emerge. However, aside from that it is the cricket which will spew the awe. With so much to look forward to in the match, let's stick together and find out who prevails in the battle between the heavyweights.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 16:59 IST
