Good evening folks, welcome to yet another action packed encounter of the IPL 2024. Today the teams of RCB and KKR will lock horns. With Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir present at the opposite ends, some intense scenes could emerge. However, aside from that it is the cricket which will spew the awe. With so much to look forward to in the match, let's stick together and find out who prevails in the battle between the heavyweights.