Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 18:43 IST
RCB vs RR LIVE score and Updates, IPL match today: Who will affirm a place into Qualifier 2?
In the first eliminator of IPL 2024, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals. The winner will proceed to the qualifier, whereas it will be the end of the season for the losing team. Get all the live updates from the RCB vs RR IPL 2024 match here at republicworld.com instantly. Catch the RCB vs RR live score through this blog.
- Sports
6: 43 IST, May 22nd 2024
The all-important toss will take place at 7 PM IST.
6: 42 IST, May 22nd 2024
The Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world, offering large boundaries. The pitch generally favours batters. However, the surface does provide a bit of help for pacers, especially with the new ball. Spinners might also find a hint of turn. As the match progresses, batting tends to become easier.
5: 45 IST, May 22nd 2024
According to the reports of Accuweather.com, the weather conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to be favourable for cricket. There is no chance of rainfall the weather is clear with cloud cover of 0%.
3: 51 IST, May 22nd 2024
Fans can witness the RCB vs RR IPL 2024 match on the Star Sports network. The match will simultaneously live stream on JioCinema app and website.
3: 49 IST, May 22nd 2024
The RCB vs RR IPL 2024 match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Live action will proceed from 7:30 PM IST.
3: 47 IST, May 22nd 2024
Good evening folks, welcome to the live blog of RCB vs RR IPL 2024 qualifier. Both the teams have enjoyed their fair share of dominance in the league stage, but now it all boils down to this match. Both the teams will have to battle it out to save their campaign. The losing team will be eliminated from the competition, the winner will proceed to the qualifier and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thus, an intriguing match is lined up, let's wait and find out who will prevail in this eliminator
