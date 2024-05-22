Good evening folks, welcome to the live blog of RCB vs RR IPL 2024 qualifier. Both the teams have enjoyed their fair share of dominance in the league stage, but now it all boils down to this match. Both the teams will have to battle it out to save their campaign. The losing team will be eliminated from the competition, the winner will proceed to the qualifier and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thus, an intriguing match is lined up, let's wait and find out who will prevail in this eliminator