'Rishabh Did Dramebaazi': LSG Owner Sparks Captaincy Debate, Offers Reason Over Pant's Historic Bid

The Lucknow Super Giants have had an interesting auction lately as the team underwent a major revamp over the recently concluded IPL 2025 Auction. The team's think tank broke the bank in order to bring in Rishabh Pant and make him the most expensive buy ever. Franchise owner Dr Sanjiv Goenka opens up on choosing to splurge a huge amount of cash on Pant and also offers a hint about the captaincy.

LSG Owner Opens Up On Going All In Over Rishabh Pant, Reveals One Antic Which Had A Huge Influence

During an appearance in one of Aakash Chopra's YouTube videos, Dr Sanjiv Goenka opened up on breaking the bank for Rishabh Pant. he revealed that the India wicketkeeper-batter's on-field antics, which have a game-changing impact, is one of the key reasons to get him in the team. Goenka also highlighted a particular moment from the T20 World Cup Final, which had a major impact on Team India's title win.

"I saw a video of Rishabh where he did dramebaazi [acting] on the field. He slowed the momentum. I liked that attitude a lot, that you have that extra thought to change the momentum when everything was going against us by removing the pads. From that time, I had in my mind that if only Rishabh had been in my team.

"That one thing of his appealed to me a lot. Along with that, he came back from a near-fatal injury, and he has come back to a form which is better than his original form. So that resilience and ability to fight and rise again matter a lot. Rishabh is 27. So I hope he will be with LSG for the next 10-12 years," the LSG Owner said.

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka Sparks Potential Captaincy Hints

The Lucknow Super Giants have some heavyweight cricketers who have proper captaincy experience. With KL Rahul's exit, the franchise is yet to determine a new skipper for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Franchise owner Goenka also offered his thoughts on the captaincy scenario,