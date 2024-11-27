Rishabh Pant's Record of Fastest T20 Century By An Indian Broken By Unsold IPL Player

Urvil Patel, a 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Gujarat, has made history by achieving the fastest T20 century by an Indian in just 28 balls. He broke Rishabh Pant's previous record of 32 balls, set in 2018. Patel's incredible innings of 100* off 28 balls, including 7 fours and 12 sixes, helped his team chase down the target of 156 runs with 58 balls to spare.

What's even more remarkable is that Urvil Patel achieved this feat despite being an unsold player in the recent IPL 2025 mega auction. He was released by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2023 season and has yet to make his IPL debut. Patel's performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 has showcased his aggressive batting style and his ability to change the game single-handedly. His strike rate of 322.86 is a testament to his explosive batting.

Urvil Patel's remarkable achievement of scoring a T20 century in 28 balls is a significant milestone for Indian cricket. However, it's important to note that the overall record for the fastest T20 century is held by Estonia's Sahil Chauhan, who achieved this feat earlier this year by scoring a ton off 27 balls. Chauhan's record broke the previous benchmark set by the legendary Chris Gayle, who scored a century in 30 balls in the IPL 2013. Patel's impressive innings has earned him a place in this exclusive list, making him the fastest Indian to score a T20 century and the second-fastest overall, just behind Chauhan.

List of fastest T20 centuries