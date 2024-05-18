Advertisement

In a thrilling encounter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL, LSG posted a formidable total of 214/6 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran's aggressive 75 off 29 balls set the tone. In response, MI fought well but fell short, finishing at 196/6. Rohit Sharma's valiant 68 off 38 and Naman Dhir's unbeaten 62 off 28 were noteworthy. LSG's bowlers, led by Naveen-ul-Haq (2/50), secured an 18-run victory with a well-rounded performance.

Rohit Sharma gets honoured by Nita Ambani after MI vs LSG match in the IPL 2024

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma earned the dressing room batting award on Friday, May 17, for his amazing innings of 68 off 38 deliveries against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Chasing a tough goal of 215 in their league-stage finale, MI got off to a flying start, with an opening stand of 88/0 in nine overs, thanks primarily to Rohit's outstanding effort.

Despite his efforts, Rohit's removal prompted MI's collapse, with the team finishing at 196/6, 18 runs short. Rohit's performance, which included 10 boundaries and three sixes, wowed the excited audience at Wankhede Stadium.

After the game, MI head coach Mark Boucher hailed Rohit's outstanding attacking. Nita Ambani, the owner of MI, gave Rohit a unique badge in celebration of his accomplishment.

With a campaign-ending average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150 across 14 games, Rohit Sharma finished with 417 runs. Over the season, he scored just two half-centuries. Regretfully, MI had only four victories and 10 loses in their 14 games, placing them last in the points standings.

However, MI’s horrible season comes to an end, the Mumbai-based franchise failed under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, who returned from Gujarat Titans last year. There have been reports that MI vs LSG could have been Rohit Sharma’s last-ever game in blue and golden and could leave the franchise for another in the mega auctions for the IPL 2025, taking place later this year.

The former MI captain will now focus on leading India in the T20 World Cup in June. He will captain the Indian Cricket Team and eye to end India’s hiatus drought of an ICC trophy for 10 years.