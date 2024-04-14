Advertisement

Tomorrow at 7:30 pm, the Mumbai Indians will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling T20 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. With stalwarts like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav leading the Mumbai squad, they boast a formidable batting lineup supported by Jasprit Bumrah's pace in bowling. On the other side, the Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, bring a mix of experience and all-round talent, promising a gripping encounter under the lights.

Also Read: Kuldeep Yadav stuns LSG's Pooran with a Babar-esque beauty- WATCH

Advertisement

Simon Doull believes Hardik Pandya is hiding his injury

Simon Doull has sparked controversy in the cricket world by making a serious claim about Hardik Pandya's condition. Doull has expressed concern over Pandya's fitness, implying that the player may be nursing an ailment. This conjecture follows Pandya's modest bowling contributions in recent matches, specifically the Mumbai Indians' (MI) encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 11.

Advertisement

MI, under Pandya's leadership, returned to form with a dominant victory over RCB at home. Chasing a challenging target of 197 runs, the five-time IPL champions cruised to victory, their second of the season. However, Pandya's contribution with the ball was limited, as he just bowled one over throughout the contest.

In a interview with Cricbuzz, Simon Doull highlighted his concerns over Pandya's fitness. Doull alluded to a potential injury problem, implying that Pandya may not be recognising it publicly. He substantiated his argument by pointing up Pandya's decreased engagement in bowling duties throughout the season. Simon Doul said:

Advertisement

"You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required. He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling,"

Pandya started the season by bowling the first over in MI's opener against Gujarat Titans. However, his bowling opportunities declined, with him bowling only one over against RCB after being called up to bowl the second over in the second game. This limited participation has prompted speculation regarding Pandya's physical health, sparking debate among fans and professionals alike.

Advertisement

Also Read: Hardik Pandya pays heavy cost after coldly ignoring Rohit Sharma- WATCH

The recent statements made by Simon Doull, casting doubt on Hardik Pandya's physical condition, have ignited discussions regarding the possibility of Rohit Sharma reassuming the role of Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain. If there is truth to Doull's allegations and Pandya is indeed battling an undisclosed injury that prompts him to take a break for recovery, the likelihood of Rohit Sharma returning as the captain of MI seems increasingly probable. However, it's important to note that Mumbai Indians have not yet confirmed the alleged injury, leaving room for speculation and uncertainty regarding the team's leadership. Pandya's reduced participation in bowling duties, particularly evident in the limited overs bowled against Royal Challengers Bangalore, has raised concerns about his fitness, prompting debates and deliberations within the cricket fraternity.

Also, it is important to note that Hardik Pandya was named the captain of MI before the IPL 2024 started after he returned from Gujarat Titans, spending 2 seasons with them. Rohit Sharma, who led MI for over 10 years and was a key part of leading Mumbai Indians to 5 successive IPL titles was sacked from the captaincy in late 2023.

Advertisement