Updated March 29th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

RR vs DC: Furious Ricky Ponting CLASHES with umpire, even Sourav Ganguly joins chaotic scenes

Ricky Ponting engages in a heated dispute with an umpire, leading to Sourav Ganguly's involvement in the chaotic events of the RR vs DC match.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
It was an exciting match between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals. The notable performance of the Royals' 20 overs was Riyan Parag's remarkable 84* off 45 balls, which helped them reach a solid total of 185/5. The Delhi Capitals' reply was only able to muster 173/5, falling short by 12 runs. Because of his outstanding innings, Riyan Parag deservedly won Player of the Match. Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium was the venue for the game.

Also Read: 'IS IPL EVEN CRICKET': R Ashwin kicks up huge storm with statement

Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly were fuming after an argument with the umpire 

Tensions are frequently intense in the high-pressure atmosphere of the Indian Premier League, and the Delhi Capitals were thrown into a tight spot early on in the competition. Before the second innings against RR had started, head coach Ricky Ponting, team director Sourav Ganguly, and the reserve official—also referred to as the fourth umpire—got into a furious argument. Remarkably, the argument centred on a rather little matter at first.

The point of contention arose from the composition of the Rajasthan Royals' starting eleven. They started with three foreign players—Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, and Shimron Hetmyer—but subsequently added Rovman Powell to replace Shubham Dubey, making four overseas players available for play. Ponting was quick to voice his displeasure, disputing the Royals' right to deploy four foreign players when they had only started with three.

After just two balls of the opening over, RR captain Sanju Samson called Powell onto the pitch, which increased the intensity. Watching from the dugout, Ponting responded noticeably and then got into a heated debate with the fourth umpire. Ganguly, who was sitting behind Ponting, interrupted to express his viewpoint while he was asking questions about the regulations. Ponting and Ganguly formed an unanticipated partnership since they shared a desire for justice.

Following a lengthy debate, Ponting, Ganguly, and the DC agreed that RR's strategies were legal. A deeper look at the IPL rules showed that although teams are not allowed to have more than four foreign players in their starting eleven, replacements are allowed in some situations, even if doing so means that a team's maximum number of foreign players on the pitch is exceeded.

Also Read: R Ashwin reveals an NZ cricketer doubted IPL would go past 2-3 years

Even after the conflict was settled, DC's performance suffered on the pitch. They lost the match for the second time in a row after failing to reach the target of 186 runs. DC was left wallowing at the bottom of the standings with the Mumbai Indians, and they would have a difficult time climbing back up the standings.

DC will face off against CSK on Sunday, March 31, 2024. CSK are unbeaten in the tournament so far and sits at the top of the IPL points table.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

