IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl
In Match 9 of the IPL 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals. Catch the live updates from the RR vs DC match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.
7: 06 IST, March 28th 2024
RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan
DC Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar
7: 03 IST, March 28th 2024
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals.
6: 40 IST, March 28th 2024
Abishek Porel spoke about his journey in the IPL so far and how he is learning from superstars of the game.
5: 37 IST, March 28th 2024
Fans can watch the live streaming of the RR vs DC match on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
5: 35 IST, March 28th 2024
Welcome to the blog for the RR vs DC IPL 2024 match slated to be held today at 7:30 PM. Stay tuned to republicworld.com for all the updates related to the match.
Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:38 IST
