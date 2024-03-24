Updated March 24th, 2024 at 12:54 IST
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Where will KL Rahul bat in Lucknow lineup?
In Match 4 of the IPL 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on KL Rahul' Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the live updates from the RR vs LSG match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score updates from the match.
- Sports
- 1 min read
12: 54 IST, March 24th 2024
KL Rahul is set to make his comeback to competitive cricket after an absence of over a month. With LSG securing opener Devdutt Padikkal, there are questions about where Rahul will fit in the batting order for Lucknow's IPL 2024 lineup.
12: 49 IST, March 24th 2024
Viewers have the option to watch IPL 2024 either on television or online. To catch the live broadcast of the RR vs LSG match, they can tune into Star Sports TV channels. Alternatively, for live streaming, they can access the JioCinema app or website.
Advertisement
12: 40 IST, March 24th 2024
Welcome to the blog for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match. Get all the updates here at republicworld.com
Published March 24th, 2024 at 12:50 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.