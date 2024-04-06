×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Virat Kohli bossing the game

In match number 19 of the IPL 2024, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will take on Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Catch the live updates from the RR vs RCB match instantly. Stay at the space to receive live score updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RR vs RCB live blog
RR vs RCB live blog | Image: BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: RCB race to the 50
IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Match begins
IPL 2024, RR vs RCB Live Score & Updates: Playing XI of both teams
  • Listen to this article
7: 55 IST, April 6th 2024

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis give RCB a great start. RCB-52/0 AFTER 5.5 OVERS.

7: 32 IST, April 6th 2024

It is Trent Boult vs Virat Kohli at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

7: 08 IST, April 6th 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

7: 05 IST, April 6th 2024

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

6: 32 IST, April 6th 2024

Fans can catch the live telecast of IPL 2024 on Star Sports network. Simultaneously the match will live stream on the Jio Cinema app and website.

6: 29 IST, April 6th 2024

The RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

6: 28 IST, April 6th 2024

Good evening folks. Welcome to yet another exciting IPL contest. Today the undefeated Rajasthan Royals will take on the struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The major focus would be yet again on Virat Kohli, and whether he will be able to take the team to the winning line this time. An intriguing battle is in the awaits, stay at the space for live updates from the match.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

